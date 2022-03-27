sport, local-sport,

A major milestone in the advancement of facilities at Sir Jack Brabham Park was achieved last week with the installation of a LED scoreboard on Bernie Stedman Field. While the ground is being readied for the 2022 football season, a working party gathered to put the screen's LED panels into the prefabricated steel frame, which was then lifted into place by a crane at the southern end of BSF. The scoreboard will be used from next month. President of the Orange and District Football Association, Tony Mileto, said the scoreboard was the next stage in turning BSF into a first-class venue for Orange. "It's a program that has been in the pipeline for probably 18 months and it's finally come to fruition," he said. "It's an opportunity to do a number of things here at Sir Jack Brabham Park, to increase the standard of the facilities and attract higher categories of games." The scoreboard, frame and installation cost around $80,000. Almost half of the cost, $39,000, came from the Orange Ex-Services Club via the Club Grants Program. Orange City Council contributed $15,000 while the balance was funded by the ODFA through grant funding. It can also broadcast video and audio, is a public address system and can be used to run advertising from sponsors. It's also expected that lighting will be installed in the near future to competition standards to allow night matches to be played on the pitch.

