The grass at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Bathurst, will be dealing with a Viper invasion on Sunday for the Western Women's Rugby League grand finals. Orange Vipers will have three teams competing with sides in 13s, 15s and 17s for the summer competition. The 17s side should come into their decider full of energy after a remarkable turnaround in the semi-final. After a round five 24-18 loss to Mid-West Brumbies, the Viper girls found themselves against the same opponent in the semi-final. A lift at training saw the girls score a grand-final spot with a dominant 30-14 victory in the grand-final qualifier. "The girls trained really well the week prior to that and then we got up," coach Troy Wilson said. "They played really well, I was very proud of them. "We took a lot out of that game, it was high intensity and they maintained their intensity which can be hard at times." Wilson said his side are fully prepared for Sunday's proceedings. "We're pretty confident, we've worked on a lot of things," he said. "I think we'll have everyone there (considering) we've lost a few over the season due to COVID." In the under 15s fixture, Vipers will head into the decider on the back of a four-match winning streak - only recording one loss in round two against Castlereagh. Their opponents, Goannas, are also in good form with their only loss against the Vipers in round four. Orange coach, Jayce Barrett, knows they'll be a strong opponent. "As usual they're pretty tough and a good side," he said. "All the teams have stepped up this year, the talent is getting better." With plenty of new faces in his squad, Barrett explained the side have gelled together well. "There's ten new girls in our side and they've stepped up," he said. "You wouldn't even know they haven't played before, it didn't take them long to find their feet. "A lot of our girls are in their second year as well and they're enjoying it a lot." In the under 13s, Vipers will play Panorama Platypi after defeating Castlereagh 14-12 in a close fought semi-final with the winner coming in the final fifty seconds. "It had my heart pumping very fast," coach Wayne Clarke said. "The girls are very excited, the funny thing is even with losses throughout the year the excitement level has always been there but it seems to have ramped up that little bit this week at training." With COVID affecting his side in the semi-final, the girls fought hard with no substitutions. "We only had 13 players for that game so everyone had to stay on the field," Clarke recalled. "They put in a great effort, they all stepped up it was amazing." With the majority of his squad only starting tackle this year, Clarke said they haven't taken long to adjust. "I'd say we probably only have three girls that have played tackle with the boys previously, the rest are all in their first year with some having league tag and touch experience," he said. "I've found they've stepped up with the physicality of it - compared to a boy their fear level is a little bit less and they commit to what they're doing." After losing to Panorama 30-28 in round one, the 13s coach believes his side has been on the up ever since. "Goal-kicking might've been the only thing that separated us in that game, it was a very tense battle and my girls have improved immensely from that first match," he explained. "They were very similar to us - it was pretty much they score we score." Kick off for the 13s will be at 9am with the rest of the grades to follow. 13 players last year everyone had to stay on the field all game and put in a great effort, they all stepped up it was amazing Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

