MOVING to another city can be daunting but Orange City Council is hoping to make is less so. OCC will host its first Welcome to Orange lunch this year this Sunday at the Orange Ex-Services Club to welcome new residents to the city. Newcomers and their families who have moved to Orange in the last couple of years are welcome to attend the free lunch, which runs from 11am to 1pm. Lawn games are being provided for children. New residents wishing to attend can book at https://www.trybooking.com/BXQSX by 11pm this Saturday. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling said the event is a great way to connect with other new residents and find out more about the city. "Moving to a new city can be daunting and this is an excellent opportunity to learn what our community has to offer," Cr Hamling said. "Some people might not have been able to make those important social connections due to the various restrictions we've had to live with over the past couple of years. "It's a great chance to speak with other people who have moved to the area about their experiences, as well as learn from the locals." Orange City Council staff and representatives from community groups will be there to answer questions and help put people in touch with a range of local services. Groups attending are the Country Women's Association, Inner Wheel and Orange Minhi, Rotary Club of Orange, Zonta, Ladies Probus Club and the Orange Male Voice Choir.

