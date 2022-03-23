news, local-news,

More than 25,000 premises across Calare are set to enjoy faster internet speeds and more data from a $750 million investment in improving internet in regional areas. The federal government has included $480 million in the budget for the upgrade and the NBN will spend an additional $270 million. Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher, said the investment in NBN Co's non commercial fixed wireless network will significantly improve the quality of services being provided over the NBN fixed wireless and satellite networks. "By using the latest 4G and 5G wireless technology, this upgrade will extend the coverage range from a tower, and allow higher speed services to everyone served by the tower." "This means more people can be served by NBN fixed wireless; it means higher speed services on the NBN fixed wireless network; and it means higher amounts of data can be used by households and business customers. In Calare, 14,373 premises who currently rely on NBN's fixed wireless internet, and another 11,156 who use its satellite networks, will benefit. In Orange, residents will see little change from the upgrade (only 2000 premises rely on fixed wireless internet, with the majority on fixed line services), but it will make a big difference to those in surrounding towns. The project will expand the fixed wireless footprint coverage by up to 50 per cent, allowing more people to access fixed wireless services instead of Sky Muster satellite services. The current range of a tower is about 14km, so that range will expand to about 21 km after the upgrade. It means premises located close to an existing NBN tower, but not currently in range, will likely become in range after the upgrade. As more people move from satellite to fixed wireless, it will also free up space on the satellite network, improving speeds. Mullion Creek resident Toni Searl, who relies on satellite for her internet service, believes she lives too far from a tower to see any changes from the proposed upgrade, but it would be of benefit to those in Mullion Creek who have long struggled with poor internet. "During COVID when they had to online home schooling, we had families going and sitting in the park looking for spots to do their schoolwork," she said. Molong resident Aaron Pearson, who launched a petition late last year to push for better internet and mobile service in the eastern part of Cabonne - which he describes as "poor at best" - said residents would welcome the upgrade. "It's a step in the right direction," he said. The upgrade is expected to take two and a half years once planning is complete.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/884399e3-fc61-44f7-9d2a-032c9559eb8b.JPG/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg