news, local-news, World Voice Day, Dysphonia, Janelle Bowler

SPEARHEADED by the Australian Dysphonia Network, the aim of throwing its annual awareness day is to shine a light on voice disorders across the globe. Marked each year for April 16, World Voice Day targets conversation-sparking around voice health and a disorder referred to as Dysphonia - which, according to the ADN, is to experience 'difficulty making voice sounds' - but is not a speech disorder, as some may think. "There are many 'Dys' words in the medical field and no less in speech pathology, so it's probably easy for people to mistake one for another," Central Western speech pathologist, Janelle Bowler said. "Simply put, Dysphonia is any change in the quality or clarity of the sound of the voice. If anyone experiences change in their voice, which is not attributable to some reason such as an infection or cold, and it persists for more than two weeks - they should seek advice from their GP." With around 30 per cent of the the occupational world said to rely on voice, the condition is more than just a period of losing your voice after a big night out or cheering at a footy match - with the impacts of Dysphonia a permanent frustration for those living with it. "It does not discriminate, it can affect anyone, and so, I've come across people from many walks of life," Mrs Bowler explained. As the value of voice is often taken for granted, the ADN uses World Voice Day to bring awareness to "the science and phenomenon of voice production", while promoting it as powerful a gift as other vital functions, such as vision and hearing. "It can ruin careers, relationships and lead to depression, yet it is often poorly diagnosed and frequently misunderstood," the ADN said. "[And] Chronic Dysphonia can develop for a number of reasons. It can be the result of damage to the larynx; underlying health conditions; overuse or poor vocal technique, or it can be a standalone neurological disorder like Spasmodic Dysphonia." As the larynx, or voice box, is the colour red, the national day will soon light up 75 different landmarks across the country, which also stretches globally - with more than 50 other countries joining in, too. "The Australian Dysphonia Network is using World Voice Day and their 'illumination campaign' to shine some light on voice disorders in the hope of gaining better understanding of those affected," the ADN added. "It soon grew to highlight the significant role that the voice plays in every aspect of our daily lives." Like the ADN, Mrs Bowler also supports the lives of those impacted by Dysphonia - in partnership with other voice specialists such as Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists, vocal coaches and singing teachers - and described the condition as a focus within her career that she's "drawn to", passionate about and finds immense joys in its two-way reward system. "I'm not entirely sure why I'm drawn to it, but it has almost always been a part of my career," she said. "It brings me a great deal of personal satisfaction to hear a client report with obvious pleasure and relief, [saying things like] 'Oh my friends have said to me 'Oh! You've got your voice back!' or 'I feel like me again'. "Or, 'I went out with my friends [or] family for the first time in ages, because I knew I could sustain my voice to talk and enjoy the evening - I knew that I didn't have to leave early to save my voice' - [and] I love knowing that I've played a part in that recovery." To show your support for ADN's World Voice Day this April 16, head online to www.australiandysphonianetwork.org. Social media posts can be shared, merchandise purchased, or donations to the non-profit charity can also be made. "Whatever you do to help, we simply want people to 'talk about talking'," the ADN added. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/942dea6b-25ab-43d4-b8fd-64a5cb9d45b8.JPG/r14_0_5458_3076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg