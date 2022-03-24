news, local-news, Colour City Dragons, Orange

EVERY single human-powered vessel from one of the city's top dragon boating clubs broke into the finals on Sunday, with members proving they're a unified force to be reckoned with. Home to the Lachlan Dragons, the Forbes Dragon Boating Club hosted its regatta on March 20, with Orange's Colour City Dragons paddling strong through the waters at Lake Forbes. "We were absolutely thrilled with the results and full credit goes to our coaches, sweeps and drummers for all their encouragement and support, as well as the effort the teams put in during their three-day-a-week training regime," CCD member Jasmine Vidler said. "All the hard work, tactics and new race start paid off at the regatta with the Colour City Dragons doing well in the heats to make every final." The club's women's tens team won, with its club president and sweep, Phil Lambert, taking out the Sweep 360 event for the second year in a row - where glass and wooden trophies will "adorn Phil's mantlepiece" for the next 12 months. "Phil retained his crown in the Sweeps 360 turn event in 33.37 seconds, 4 seconds ahead of his nearest rival," CCD members, Michele Englart said. "He sure knows his way around a sweep oar!" Though the 230 metre Bridge to Bridge race, and perhaps the biggest event of the day, had spectators scrambling for a good viewing spot, with three sides - Orange's Colour City Dragons, Forbes' Lachlan Dragons and Dubbo's Outback Dragons - leading the home club to its big first place win by 0.03 of a second. "Along with many races that day, the three boats in the final were neck and neck," Mrs Englart said. "Their sweeps and drummers urging for just that little bit more lift - and their paddlers giving all they had left after a big day - Colour City came out victorious; a dragon's nostril ahead of Lachlan." Gold, silver and bronze medals now await distribution to the Women's, Opens and Mixed 20's crews, with the club saying it was "a great finish to the season." "Everyone should be very proud of their history-making efforts, we were on the podium in every event," Mrs Englart added. "We looked the part in our fabulous orange uniforms and were a sight to behold when our orange paddles pierced the water with precision timing - poetry in motion." The club will now prepare for the Western Region Regatta for its next season later in the year, which will be held on Sunday, November 6 at Lake Canobolas. "We will keep training and paddling as long as good weather allows us to," Jasmine Vidler added. "In the last couple of years, we have paddled right through winter." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/03ab3e58-2c7d-414b-b927-eed8b057c2f0_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1301_3456_3254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg