The Orange City Invitational tens tournament has returned with success as 18 teams converged on Pride Park for the competition's 19th year. Around 18 teams were apart of the tournament with Orange City well represented across an array of sides. Pacifica Barbarians were the side to walk away with the most glory, beating Mr Fiji to claim victory in division one. The Barbarians side was made up of players from Orange City, rugby league and Sydney rugby union teams with the success a special touch for the tournament with the winning team playing for a worthy cause. "Basically they (Barbarians) wanted to win prize-money to donate back to Tongan relief funds, so I was happy they won it," tournament organiser, Fletcher Niven, said. "They played Mr Fiji in the final and won three tries to one. "The first half was even but in the second half the Barbarians basically ran away with it." In the second division, University of New South Wales won their final 27-7 while the tournament plate was taken out by Orange City under 21s, beating Old Ignatians 10-5 in a "very, very close game". With a young squad, Mr Niven said the success will provide the 21s with crucial experience heading into the senior season. "That was quite surprising to see the under 21s do so well, a lot of that side was last year's colts team that won the competition so there was some handy players there," Niven explained. "A handful of those players will get good first grade experience this year while most will play second grade. "It's always good to have a strong second grade side so when they need to step up into first grade they're ready." Orange City women's side made it a successful day for the club with a two tries to one win over Wollongong University. Niven said local sides and Sydney based teams were the main entrants on the day. "We had Dubbo Rhinos, Canowindra Pythons, Tumut, two Orange City teams and three local invitational sides," he said. "We also had Ricky Egan's Elites, who are group of mates that get together each year and play rugby in Ricky's memory. "At least six Sydney clubs came down."

