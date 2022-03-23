news, local-news,

Airline Regional Express has announced it will increase fares across all of its domestic and regional networks. The airline, which has direct flights from Orange Airport to locations including Sydney and Brisbane, announced that fare prices will increase at least $10 from Friday, with bigger increases expected in "the lower priced promotional (PROMO) fares". Rex's general manager of network strategy, Warrick Lodge, said spiralling fuel costs and overall strong inflationary pressures were behind the price rise. "This will be the first time Rex has increased fares in more than three years. With fuel prices shooting up by over 30 per cent in recent weeks and with supply chains being severely disrupted, the existing ticket prices are no longer tenable," he said. Rex airlines was formed in 2002 after acquiring two regional airlines, Hazelton and Kendell Airlines, from the Ansett Group, which collapsed that same year. It currently flies to 62 destinations across Australia and has two pilot academies, the Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga and Ballarat.

