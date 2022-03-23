news, local-news,

START-UP funding for the Lonely Mountain Ultra was included in just over $10,000 in small donations approved at last week's Orange City Council ordinary meeting. The Lonely Mountain Ultra will be staged in Orange on October 28 and 29 on trails around Mount Canobolas over distances ranging from 22km and 30km up to the ultra-marathon treks of 50km or 100km. There will also be a children's run. According to its website, Lonely Mountain Ultra runners will experience a dramatic course through the heart of the Canobolas State Forest, taking in fire trails, woodlands and open pasture, climbing to nearly 1400 metres with breath taking views over the central west. Organisers, who were given $2500 under the small donations scheme, are hoping to attract 500 competitors to the inaugural event. The Scout Association of Australia's 3rd Orange Scout Group was granted $2000 which it will put towards paying it's council rates for 2021-22. The Group's application stated that as a result of COVID-19 there had been reduced opportunities for fundraising, impacting heavily on its finances. Give Me Change for Kids, a Lions Club project that raises money for equipment for the children's ward at the Orange Health Service was allocated $2000 to go towards the Lions target of $40,000. Council deferred a decision on an application by the Shake, Rattle and Roll team taking part in the Cancer Council fundraiser, the Mystery Box Rally, which begins in June. To participate, cars must be over 25 years old and teams must raise a minimum of $4000. The team had not specified an amount but the meeting was told council had donated to similar teams in similar events. Cr Tammy Greenhalgh asked if the money would stay with the local Cancer Council branch. "Does it come back into our community or or does it just go into a big pot of money that can be used anywhere?" The Shepherd Centre was also allocated $1500 to assist with its program Talk Together Connection for the parents of children who are deaf. The Orange Show Society was also given $500 for prizes at the show and the CWA Central Western Group was given $500 for prizes at its annual public speaking competition. Lachlan Thompson was also given $500 to assist with travel costs to the Australian Age Championships (Swimming). The Orange Netball Association was also given $750 as a contribution to players traveling to state titles. There was also a reallocation of previously donated funds, a total of $2500, to the Orange Regional Malayalee Association. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/1049beb2-7107-4214-95e0-4d464cb6455a.jpg/r10_209_4086_2512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg