A BRAND new storage shed is the motivator for a 'huge garage sale' on Byng Street this weekend, with gathering-of-goods being one big team effort. The Colour City Dragons says its water sports club is on the hunt to purchase a shed, which will provide a home for its dragon boats and related equipment. Though, with the funds not quite there yet, each of its members decided to muster up 'everything from A to Z' in the hopes of raising more cash to go directly toward it. "There will be lots to choose from, including books, toys, clothes, bikes, antiques, CDs, furniture, desks and bookshelves," the club said. "Please bring cash for purchases on the spot and there is an ATM at the service station ... [there will be] lots of extra things that will catch your eye." The sale will be hosted at 3 Byng Street in Orange for most of the day, opposite United Orange Woodward Street (Pie Face) petrol station on March 12 from 6:30am.

