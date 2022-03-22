news, local-news,

Police and fire fighters from Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a car fire on South Terrace on Monday morning. The emergency services attended the blaze about 1.50am on Monday however a Ford Falcon ute was destroyed. According to firefighters, the car was ablaze when they arrived, a fuel leak fire was running along the gutter and a nearby tree also impacted by the fire. Central West Police District Inspector Peter Atkins said the victim lived in the area and was unaware the vehicle had been damaged by fire and an investigation was ongoing. Firefighters and paramedics were also called to a house fire on Peisley Street at 1.38am but it turned out to be a cooking fire and the crews were diverted to assist with the car fire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/2e393a44-5225-424e-97c9-517bb75b25c2.jpeg/r0_94_2000_1224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg