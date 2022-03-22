news, local-news, Orange Regional Gallery, Hidden Treasures

A LUCKY dip of sorts, lovers of art will have the chance to walk away with some works ordinarily valued in the thousands range, at a fraction of the cost. Set at a flat rate of $100 per piece, the Orange Regional Gallery has been inundated with donated masterpieces in their own rights, from both established and emerging artists, for its Hidden Treasures fundraiser from April 8-10 - where buyers won't know whose art they've bought until a post-sale reveal. "You could walk away with a big named artist whose been in the NSW Archibald, right through to an emerging artist whose been through TAFE," artist and the gallery's volunteer publicity officer, Sarah Randall said. "The idea is you don't know who the artist is at all - you buy with your heart." Hosted by the Friends of Orange Regional Gallery, the chance to purchase works straight off the wall will boast an anonymous mix of young and emerging artists, including Tim Winters pieces, works from Rhonda Campbell and pro-sculptor Peter Kasper, to name a few. Donated works will also include creatives who have had their works hung in the Art Gallery of NSW's prestigious Archibald Exhibition. "These kinds of artists would normally make a fair bit of money, so we've got some really generous and talented people around that are supporting us in this with a lot of emerging and unknown artists donating as well," Miss Randall said. "It's based off of the 'Incognito Art Show' concept, where you don't buy for the name or intellect - you buy it because you want to have that artwork on your wall the rest of your life." Pieces up for purchase will range in size up to 21 x 30 centimeters, or A4 size and under, with the FORG group hoping to have around 100 pieces on display. All funds that are raised will go directly back into the Orange Regional Gallery acquisitions, showcasing works from both local and around-the-region artists. "Even if you just want to buy some affordable art to hang on your wall that you love, it's perfect for that," Miss Randall added. "If you're a collector, it's a great time to test your eye." To donate an artwork for the gallery's Hidden Treasures charity gig, submissions can be emailed to forghiddentreasures@gmail.com until March 25. The Opening Preview night will be held on Friday, April 8 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in the gallery's West Room at 149 Byng Street in Orange. The evening pre-show event is catered, with tickets available online via eventbrite. The open art sale will then continue over Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, from 10am to 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/92580fac-a41d-41a4-aa02-b1976b0cd12b.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg