New dates have been announced for Local Land Services' Big Tech Big Idea conference and field day. The two-day event was initially planned for February, but due to local COVID outbreaks it has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22. It will be held at the Trangie Agricultural Research Centre and the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Central West Local Land Services mixed farm adviser Rohan Leach said the event would feature exciting and emerging technologies that could be applied on mixed farming enterprises, cropping and livestock enterprises. "We're excited to bring a great range of new technologies to the Central West and promote some discussions on potential on-farm applications," Mr Leach said. "Soil, climate and farm management software and hardware will be on display with presentations and demonstrations throughout the field day." A Big Catch-up supported by the Young Farmer Business Program will give people a chance to wind down after the field day while hearing real-life stories about innovation success, Mr Leach said. "We're also planning a Big Brekky through collaboration with the Farm Business Resilience Program to give people the chance to hear from one of our local producers who has successfully implemented resilient and adaptive technologies in their farm enterprise," he said. The conference will feature locally and nationally renowned speakers including industry representatives, researchers and agricultural technology vendors as well as a panel session from producers about their experiences using various ag technologies. Further information on the Big Tech Big Idea conference and field day can be found on the Central West LLS website. This project is supported by Central West Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/6f7e7f2f-71dc-4f0b-a03a-e06acc31ed68.jpg/r205_69_1021_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg