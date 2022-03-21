news, local-news,

A large tree that brought down power lines near the corner of Barrett Street and Racecourse Road left over 2000 homes and businesses south of Orange without power. Essential Energy confirmed electricity network protection equipment activated automatically after detecting a fault, switching power off to 2,274 homes and businesses around 11am on Monday. The impacted area stretched as far south as the Pinnacle Lookout on Mount Canobolas, but then climbed north towards the Central Business District. Residents along Racecourse Road, Gardiner Road in the east and the Calare Public School in the west, and other residential areas south of Coronation Drive, were impacted by the power outage. An Essential Energy spokesperson said after ensuring it was safe to do so, power was restored to most of the impacted customers around 12.30pm and crews set about commencing repairs to the electricity network. However, around 100 homes in the Racecourse Road area are still without power as of 2pm. Those customers are expected to have power restored by 5pm, Monday, March 21. "There are still 149 customers without power as Essential Energy crews need to inspect individual premises due to the significant fault current was sent through the network as a result of the impact of the tree," the spokesperson added. "This excessive voltage has the potential to damage not only Essential Energy's network, but also customers' private electrical installations. "Where a customer's premises has been assessed and deemed unsafe for reconnection due to damage to any part of their electrical installation, customers will be advised and they will need to engage an electrical contractor to inspect and, where necessary, repair their property before power can be reconnected. Customers are reminded to always stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines and anything in contact with them and report them to Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/7f76159f-ff1f-4a56-93cd-3664858fcfa1.png/r0_120_990_679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg