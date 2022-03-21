news, local-news,

Penrith Panthers fans will have the chance to meet some of the NRL superstars this week when Panthers Bathurst hosts a Sportsman's Q and A Dinner. The dinner will be held on Friday March 25, featuring Panthers coach and co-captains Ivan Cleary, Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo. It's been a few years since the local hospitality venue hosted the dinner and Panthers Bathurst general manager John Fearnley expects it to be a very popular event, especially after the success Penrith Panthers had last season. "We haven't had the actual dinner since 2018 because of COVID so we're really looking forward to again hosting the dinner," Mr Fearnley said. "[Tickets] so far are selling really well so it should be a good night." The evening will include a three-course meal, some entertainment, lucky door prizes and raffles. However the Q and A with last year's premiers is set to be the highlight of the night, with guests getting an insight into the 2022 NRL season. "The thing about Ivan is, they're going to be three games into the season, so he'll be talking about how they've been travelling so far, where he thinks they're going to go and also talk about the experience of father and son in a grand final together, which doesn't happen very often," Mr Fearnley said. The Cleary's were only the second father-son combination to win a grand final together, with the first being John and Martin Lang. The Lang's became the first father-son duo to win an NRL grand final in 2003 and they were also members of the Penrith Panthers. Locals wanting to attend the dinner are encouraged to book tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out. The event will act as the perfect prelude to the NRL match on Saturday, when Panthers take on the Newcastle Knights at Carrington Park. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/12e62c2f-3646-404a-b197-65f6044800ee.JPG/r0_87_2412_1450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg