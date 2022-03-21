news, local-news,

Orange remains among the worst areas in the state for break and enters, with the likelihood of having your home broken into in Orange three times higher than the state average. There were 285 break-ins recorded in the city in the 2021 according to the latest crime statistics, 20 more than in the previous year. The city's break-in rate is more than double Bathurst's, but less than Dubbo, where break-ins occurred at a rate more than four-and-a-half times the state average. In line with the statewide trends, Orange saw a marked decrease in break and enter incidents during the lockdowns (a fall of 44 per cent between 2019 and 2020), however the trend over the past five years has remained relatively steady, the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data shows. The city's recent spate of break and enters and car thefts were not included in the statistics, which only cover 2021. The new crime data shows Orange was also in the unenviable position of having twice the rate of car theft and malicious damage to property offences, two-and-half times the state average for robbery and twice the number of sexual assault incidents in 2021 compared to other areas of the state. It's not all bad news, however, with the statistics revealing a decline in some offences in the 12 months to December 2021. Trespass incidents saw a 39 per cent fall, possession/use of amphetamines was down 32 per cent and prohibited and regulated weapons offences dropped by 26 percent. Looking at five year trends, breaching an apprehended violence order incidents are up by 18 percent in Orange, intimidation, stalking and harassment offences have increased by almost 11 percent, and fraud incidents have increased by nine percent. Sexual assault has also trended upward in the past five years, rising by six percent, while non-domestic violence related assault is up by five per cent. Offences trending downward during the past five years include arson (down 20 percent), shoplifting (down 18 per cent) and liquor offences (down 13 per cent). In response to the statistics, Central West Police District Chief Inspector Dave Harvey wasn't able to comment on matters specific to Orange but said that police in Orange and in the Central West Police District were "working hard to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/0fe15e6a-037a-443d-94f3-50e718e8d5fe.jpg/r0_228_5184_3157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg