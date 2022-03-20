coronavirus,

There were 1312 cases of COVID-19 identified in Orange in the 24-hours to 4pm on Saturday. There are 1512 current cases in the Bathurst local government area, 927 in the Dubbo LGA and 183 in Blayney and 269 in Cabonne. NSW has recorded 16,813 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1,124 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 33 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1,090 patients were being cared for with 29 in ICU. Of the new cases, 9,818 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 6,995 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 58.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens to its host annual Autumn plant sale Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.8 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

