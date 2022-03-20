news, local-news,

JOUSTER Meika Leitch was the first casualty of the Orange Medieval Faire after being taken to Orange Hospital with a suspected concussion on Sunday. Ms Leitch, the daughter of World Jousting Champion Phillip Leitch, was jousting against her father at about 12.30pm when she appeared to be hit on the visor. She slumped in the saddle and appeared to suffer a medical episode. Ms Leitch was assisted from her horse Valiant, which remained still, by Medieval Faire personnel before being attended to by paramedics. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said she had regained consciousness with paramedics taking her by road ambulance to the Orange Hospital. Medieval Faire organiser Andrew McKinnon said there were protocols in place to deal with concussion with riders having to be cleared medically before being able to joust again. The faire also has medical personal in attendance. He added it was rare riders were injured. Ms Leitch was later reported to be recovering well and had watched the jousting tournament final, won by Rondney Deaman, livestreams while at hospital.

