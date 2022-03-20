news, local-news,

Gardeners will be spoilt for choice at next month's plant sale at the Orange Botanic Gardens. The popular Autumn sale, which always draws a crowd, is back from 8.30am-2.30pm on Saturday April 9 and Sunday April 10 at the Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens propagation area. A wide variety of natives and exotics are on offer, most ranging in price from just $3 to $5. Friends of the Botanic Garden president Susan Sanders says plants will include eucalypts and acacias, maples, silver birch and plane trees, bulbs, succulents and salvias. All have been propagated by member of Friends of the Botanic Gardens and are well suited to local conditions. Mrs Sanders says it's an ideal time of year to be out in the garden. "We've had the rain so the moisture level in the soil is quite deep. "When we've had the droughts, any rainfall we get doesn't get very far into the soil depth but this year of course the moisture levels are very good for planting. "It's also slightly cooler now which means they're not going to get burnt off by the hot sun." The long-running plant sale, also held in spring, raises money for the Orange Botanic Gardens. "Our main aim this year is to raise money for a native garden," Mrs Sanders said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/e1881aba-2d7a-42b0-8b4d-11be882bc260.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg