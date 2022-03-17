news, local-news, Arcadia, Orange, Sissy, Film

FEATURING a 'diverse slate of high-caliber films' at its events, an Orange-based dream factory has made overseas waves in Texas, helping the Austin SXSW Film Festival launch with its new movie. The same crew behind the Netflix-aired sci-fi film, 2067, Orange-based film company Arcadia showed its new Aussie horror comedy film, Sissy to the SXSW audience on its March 11 opening night. Shot in the ACT, the film played to a sell-out crowd in its 'Midnighters' category; a section described by event organisers as "after-dark features for night owls and the terminally curious". "To have Sissy, a film we shot in Canberra, recognised in this company is fantastic and it was amazing to unleash this film on audiences at SXSW," Arcadia producer, Bec Janek said. "[So] we're honoured to have premiered in the Midnighters section on the opening night of the festival." The film's leading actress, Aisha Dee from Stan's The Bold Types, stars as social media influencer, Cecelia - also known as the character Sissy - who winds up sharing a cabin with her high school bully, who was also her former best mate. Others to star include Halo's Yerin Ha, Lucy Barrett from Charmed and Pulse's Daniel Monks, and with its current "100 per cent rating" on Rotten Tomatoes film reviews - the Arcadia producers have been metaporically pinching themselves. "SXSW has a wonderful track record of world premieres, including some of our favourite films of the past few years: A Quiet Place, Booksmart and Spring Breakers," Arcadia producer, Lisa Shaunessy said. "[So] to have the film so well-received by critics and audiences alike ... is a dream come true". The Orange-based film and TV production and distribution studio will remain celebrating across international waters for the festival before coming home, which runs from March 11 to March 20. Arcadia's Sissy has also received production funding from Screen Australia, Screen Canberra, the Academy of Interactive Entertainment, ACT Film One Investors, Mind the Gap, Freedom Films and Arcadia itself. The film is scheduled for release in Australian cinemas on October 31.

