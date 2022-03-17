news, local-news, Orange, CSU, Explore Day

UNIVERSITY campuses can seem like pretty daunting spaces if you've never stepped foot on the grounds, which is why an 'explore day' is a pretty cool idea to take the pressure off. Taking the mystery out of it, students from years 10 to 12 are jumping at the chance to grab behind-the-scenes tickets to check out Charles Sturt University campuses during March to making 'the unknown' a bit more familiar; with Orange's CSU campus hosting its Explore Day on Wednesday, March 16. "I wanted to know more about the different places I could go after uni [and] the certain scores I need in my HSC," a Year 12 student of Kelso High School, Alyssa Mavrak said. "[Things like] what I need to do in school to get the marks I need and the different ways I can apply to uni." With six CSU campuses across the state, Explore Days are expected to reel in around 1200 interested event-goers, with its sales and student recruitment man, Matthew Hof saying it's akin to a "backstage pass". "Our vibrant campuses are bouncing back to life with students and staff, and Explore Days certainly add to the energy and excitement of being back on campus," Mr Hof said. "Our local high schools will have the opportunity to experience the state-of-the-art services and facilities that are at their doorstep, in addition to learning about the graduate employment opportunities that Charles Sturt graduates enjoy." Students will also have the chance to participate in workshops, demonstrations, and campus and accommodation tours, including learning about scholarships and admissions; which is something Orange High School's Addison Chapman, who is currently in Year 11, enjoyed at the city's campus on Wednesday. "I'd like to know how everything works at CSU in terms of what the different courses are and what students learn in those courses," Miss Chapman said. "I want to go into nursing or medicine [but] I haven't decided which one yet. I like helping people and I find the human body really interesting and I'd like to know more about it." Another student, Year 12's Cortnee Petrunic from Kelso High School, says she knew what she wanted to get out of the day's offerings, with commuting also on her radar. "[I'm after] any information I might need for the future, [like] what sort of courses I need to do, where I can go to do them [and] what bachelors degrees are on offer," Miss Petrunic said. "I'm interested in psychology, medication, health and science to help with domestic violence, counselling for children and neglected and abused households. "[So] the main thing is to get into the course I want to do, then I will travel [to Orange for classes or courses] if need be." Staff and current students will also host a series of workshops and events give high schoolers an idea of each course within their chosen field, which will include criminal justice, engineering, nursing, psychology, education, paramedicine, oral health, information technology, oral health and agriculture. Looking forward to having the next generation of students in the pipeline, Mr Hof says CSU's six-year track record of ranking first across Australians universities for full-time graduate employment, is one of many attractive factors when it comes to what the uni has on offer. Remaining Explore Days will take place at the Wagga Wagga campus March 22 following Albury-Wodonga on March 29, and then at Dubbo's CSU campus on March 30. To register for one of the next events, head to the Charles Sturt University website for more information.

