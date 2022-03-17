news, local-news,

ORANGE City Council will investigate the ins and outs of a temporary indoor playground being established in the city for the upcoming winter. Cr Jason Hamling put forward the initial motion which was generally supported at Tuesday night's council meeting. However Cr Kevin Duffy and Cr Tony Mileto expressed concern about the cost of establishing such a facility, with Cr Duffy saying two major projects already on council's books are likely to blow out in cost putting stress on the budget. Cr Mileto also brought up existing indoor playgrounds at the Ophir Tavern and Robin Hood Hotel and the proposed one at the Wentworth Golf Club development. Cr Mel McDonell said feedback she received was families want an indoor playground with people telling her there was a "huge void". She said families were the largest demographic in Orange while 25 per cent of visitors were families with children under 14. "This is about starting the ball rolling and working out where we can get funding from," Cr McDonell said. Cr Tammy Greenhalgh pointed out two major indoor playgrounds were in licenced premises and not everyone was comfortable in that environment. "The key word here is investigate," she said.

