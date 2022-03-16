news, local-news,

A man who punched his best friend in the face in front of the police was ordered to be of good behaviour when he faced Orange Local Court for an affray charge on Monday. Magistrate David Day told Mathew Robert Micarelli, 45, of Torpy Street, that while some affrays are serious offences with jail time, others were less serious. Micarelli had appeared before Mr Day without a solicitor and asked for an adjournment so he could get legal advice and references. He said he would plead guilty. However, prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said it was a lower level of seriousness and it wasn't something he would go to jail for. Sergeant Riley noted that the man Micarelli punched had also come with him to the courthouse that day in support. According to police, officers had been called to Torpy Street about 7pm on March 10, 2022. Residents called about a multiple males and females who were yelling out on the street and it was indicated that the argument had become violent. Police attended and spoke with numerous people who said there had been an argument but most of those involved had left the location. No one wanted to give information but it was believed the argument followed on from a fight the previous night between the same participants. During that earlier fight two people were injured and one was taken to hospital. While the police were still at the location, another heated argument started on the footpath in front of them. The argument involved Micarelli and another man yelling at each other. As the argument escalated, Micarelli punched the other man in the face causing the man to step back. Police intervened and separated the two men to stop the fight going any further. They arrested Micarelli and took him to Orange Police Station. However, the man he punched refused to give the police officers any information or provide a statement. He said he was "best mates" with Micarelli. "It's a serious offence but in the particular circumstances it's not a serious offence," Mr Day said before he sentenced Micarelli. Mr Day convicted Micarelli and placed him on a 12-month Community Correction Order. The order will require Micarelli to be of good behaviour for the 12-month period.

