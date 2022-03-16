news, local-news,

A teenage boy who has been in custody since January was sentenced in Orange Children's Court on Tuesday for breaking into a home, shed and business and stealing multiple vehicles. The 17-year-old from Orange can not legally be identified because he is under 18. According police, the boy stole a ute belonging to Orange Ex-Services' Club between 4pm and 5am on November 20 and 21, 2019. The teenager also broke into two properties at Franklin Road with a man on August 17, 2021. According to police they broke into a woman's home between overnight on August 17 and 18. They stole a handbag and wallet, which contained $850 in cash, pearl earrings, bank cards and a Toyota vehicle key. The woman discovered the break-in at 6.30am. The back door was damaged and her handbag was missing from a dresser. The empty handbag was recovered in the backyard and the wallet was later handed in to the police without the cash, earrings or bank cards. That same night the two males also broke into a locked shed at a nearby address and stole a Makita power drill, angle grinder and chainsaw as well as a golf buggy and a Yamaha side-by-side vehicle. They also damaged an electronic gate on their way out. The damaged golf buggy was found at Glenroi Oval and the offenders dropped the Toyota key at the second property. The teenager was also sentenced for smashing a window at a Kelso motorbike shop on September 11, 2021, and stealing two motorbikes, and damaging 11 others along with two other boys. They were seen on CCTV. Both bikes were recovered. Solicitor Lucy Maranga said the teenager had been in and out of custody since September last year but has since completed a full-time drug rehabilitation program. She said his parents support him and he has employment. On Tuesday he appeared in court via a video link from a youth detention centre where he has been held bail refused since January 18, 2022. Magistrate David Day told the boy of the psychological distress he caused the victims and warned him he faces being locked up with hardened criminals if he continues to offend after he turns 18. Mr Day said 80 per cent of young offenders do not commit further crimes after the age of 21. He said he would make the boy his own jailer and gave him an 18-month suspended jail sentence that expires on July 17, 2023. However, the boy remains locked up for another matter that is due to come before the court in October. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/52b2c114-e034-45f8-803c-7709b076705b.JPG/r0_122_2000_1252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg