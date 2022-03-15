news, local-news,

The Borenore-Nashdale Men's Shed has been able to resurrect its metal work area thanks to a federal government grant. The $1179 grant has been used to install new lights, power points and welding screens in the metal work area. The shed has also purchased a sand blaster to clean old equipment. Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee visited the Men's Shed at the Australian National Field Days site on Borenore Road on Tuesday to inspect the new area and officially announce the $1179 grant. "It's enabled the metal work department to be much more efficient, and we're making things in metal now - not only wood," said Men's Shed secretary Barry Jensen. Established in 2010, the popular shed now boasts 28 members and opens every Tuesday from 9.30am - 4.30pm. It provides a place where men can meet and work together on meaningful projects. "We're like a band of brothers. Everybody helps one another," Mr Jensen said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/5f0c8893-4839-4e1b-bf32-8a17db35650f.JPG/r0_366_5568_3512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg