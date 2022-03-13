sport, local-sport,

For the past three years, Hugh Le Lievre has led CYMS' first grade side. But come next season there will be a new man in charge. The skipper announced he was stepping down from the role following his side's win 62-run win against Rugby Union in what was the green and gold's last game of the season. "I think it was a pretty good way to sign off on the captaincy with a big win," Le Lievre said. "That's twice we've knocked off Rugby this season and they're going to give the premiership a big shake, so it goes to show what might've been for us as a team." The victory was just the third of the season for Le Lievre's men, who finished the season in ninth place. But it's not just the results on the field that the outgoing skipper prides himself on. "I have tried to create a real positive change with training this year in combination with Dave (Neil). There's a lot more to captaincy than just rocking up on Saturday and marshalling the troops," Le Lievre said. "If I do keep playing, I'll just play and give other people an opportunity in a leadership capacity. I've had a good run and feel like I've had a positive influence on the club and on my teammates. "I'm happy to take a step back, still support them and play when I can. I think the time is right to relinquish the role." As well as exemplifying those leadership qualities, Le Lievre has also been a dominant force with the ball ever since the return of the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition in 2019, having taken 60 wickets across those three seasons. The decision to take a step back wasn't a rushed one either. "Coming into this season I felt like this might be my last year of doing that," Le Lievre added. "As a club I really feel like we're moving forward. We've lost a lot of players in the last two or three seasons that formed the bulk of our first and second grade squads. "It's not so much a rebuild, but a recalibration. It's going to take a few more years for some of these juniors to develop their games and I hope to be on the periphery of seeing them continue to emerge." As well as being a doctor in Orange, Le Lievre is also a father and a husband, things that were a big influence on him deciding to move on from the captaincy. "It's very time consuming and like everyone I've got a fair bit going on with my young son and wife and then with my jobs," he said. "Just trying to balance all of that and do the best jobs you can across all of them is very challenging. I've always been the kind of person who likes to be 110 per cent committed with everything I do. Probably as the season has worn on I've spread myself a bit thin." As for who will step into the role of captain, that is still up in the air. "It's been a real privilege to captain CYMS, a pretty proud club with a rich history," Le Lievre said. "I've been honoured to do that but I'm looking forward to just playing now."

