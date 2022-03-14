Home turf defended as Orange claim inaugural Greg Griffith Shield

sport, local-sport,

Big partnerships and wickets in bunches proved the key to Orange's success as they took home the inaugural Greg Griffith Shield. Facing off against Dubbo White in the under 16s Western Zone final at Wade Park on Sunday, the home side came away with a 64-run victory. Orange coach Pete Jarick said there was plenty of praise to go around. "We lost a couple early wickets but overall we had a really good start to the game," he said. "Then after drinks, we lost our two best batsmen in the same over." Those batters were Tom Blowes (59) and captain Charlie Tink (49) who had put on a mammoth 98-run stand to get the home side back in the game at 5-143 at the time of their departure. "It was a bit difficult early on, 3-50 at drinks. They were quite up and about early," Tink said after the game. "We just decided to knuckle down and make sure we hadn't lost a wicket by the second drinks and just look to keep the momentum flowing towards our direction." A few quick wickets at the hand of Dubbo fast bowler Jack Strawns (5-31) nearly brought about a big collapse, but a 32-run, ninth-wicket stand by Jeron Sijo (20) and Seth Mulhall (13 not out) saw them reach 194. Then came the difficult part of the job, defending a total against a batting line-up which featured a player in Dugald Shepherd who had scored 282 runs in the five regular season games prior. It turned out not to be his day however, as Blowes (2-31) and Tink (one catch) combined again to dismiss the opposition captain. With Fletcher Hyde (37) still at the crease, the game was far from done and dusted. That was until Mulhall came onto bowl. The fast bowler would grab 4-8 off just two overs to finish off Dubbo and claim victory for Orange. "Once the guys got (Shepherd), we thought we were in with a good chance," Jarick added. "There were a couple of good bats who came and they were just working the ball for singles. They were picking off singles easy. The wicket after drinks (of Hyde) is what did it for us. It turned the tide for us. "I reckon we felt pretty confident the whole game. It wasn't until they needed 75 at that drinks break where we were thinking this might not be easy for us. To the boys' credit it only took them three overs after drinks to finish the job." Bathurst District Cricket Association sporting hall of fame inductee Greg Griffith, for whom the shield was named after, was on hand to present the medals. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/dc2947b7-7241-4b67-be2d-56a45e327b73.JPG/r329_465_4764_2971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg