Adam Scimone knows his Waratahs will have to make their chances count if they are to progress through to the next round of the Australia Cup. The Western Premier League team this year decided to tackle the nation's premier knockout competition which could eventually see amateur sides such at Tahs pitted against A-League squads. But before the Orange outfit can even think about that, they will have to first get past Rosela FC, a premier league team in a North West Sydney competition. "I actually grew up in that area as a kid, so I know a little bit about the club," Scimone said. "Anything can happen in these games so we've got to take it very seriously and obviously try to progress to the next round." Helping their chances to make it past the first round will be the fact that the sky blues were drawn as the host club for the match. "Having the home ground advantage will obviously help," the coach added. "It's a cup game and they're travelling three hours and they won't want to come and not advance to the next round." The match will take place at Waratah Sports Club on Sunday at 3pm, while cross-town rival Barnstoneworth also drew a home game. Barnies will take on Thirroul Thunder FC which is based 20 minutes north of Woolongong. Their game will take place on Sunday at Jack Brabham Park with kick off at 1pm. Although not taking anything for granted, Scimone is hopeful Tahs can put away a couple of goals at the start. "We've been focusing on retention of the ball and converting chances so hopefully get the job done early in the game and give some of the younger boys a run," he said. "It's part of our pre-season to get some minutes into legs. If we can get into the next round it would be good because we'll probably get an away game and we always enjoy a bit of a bus trip and some bonding with the squad."

