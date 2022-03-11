coronavirus,

There were 416 cases of COVID-19 identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday. There were 151 new cases identified by PCR test and 256 were from rapid antigen tests. There may be duplicates due to people having both tests. To 4pm on Thursday there were 11 people in hospital with COVID in the WNSWLHD and three of them are in intensive care. The Orange local government area currently has 833 active cases of the virus, Dubbo LGA has 676, Bathurst LGA has 1229 and there are 250 in the Mid-Western Regional LGA. Active cases are those which have been identified in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 14,034 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 998 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 39 in ICU. The growing cases come as the federal government announces it will commit $2.1 billion ahead of winter to prepare for an expected COVID-19 surge alongside a deadly flu season. The winter plan was requested by national cabinet to ensure the country and health systems were prepared for spikes in respiratory illnesses and will be a major topic of discussion at Friday's meeting. An epidemiology and vaccine rollout update will also be provided to national cabinet, with the leaders due to discuss moving onto the final stage of the national pandemic plan and the Japanese encephalitis virus. Meanwhile the Therapeutic Goods Administration gave the nod to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to be used in children and adolescents. Novavax is currently approved for use in adults aged 18 and over. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

