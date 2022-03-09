news, local-news,

MAKING a difference in people's lives when they were at their most vulnerable was the driving force behind Janice Harris adding Push for Palliative Care to her already busy volunteer schedule. A community group, which works towards improving palliative care services in Orange, Push for Palliative was just one reason the former Central Western Daily journalist was on Wednesday named the 2022 Orange's electorate's Local Woman of the Year. Member for Orange Phil Donato, who presented Ms Harris with her award at a special breakfast in Sydney, said this year's decision was an easy one. "This year one woman stood out, having been actively involved in the community for many decades," Mr Donato said. "Janice Harris was more than a worthy recipient of the title having tirelessly and selflessly volunteered for the benefit of the local community." Ms Harris said it was nice to be recognised. "It's very humbling because there are a number of people in our community who give many hours to volunteering and this award is for them as much as it is for me," she said. Heavily involved in a number of Orange charities and community groups, Ms Harris said it was Push for Palliative she was the most proud of, attending the first community meeting to work towards a dedicated palliative care unit at the health service, in 2015. She is currently vice president of the organisation. "It's been a long hard fight but we've finally got designated beds at the hospital for palliative care," she said adding the group continued to work with the now established unit which features two beds and two surge beds. "Our group has paid for refurbishing certain areas and providing large screen TVs in the rooms, things like that," she said. "We're now going into talks to get a hospice started." Ms Harris lost her mother, father and brother to cancer. "People at that time, they're so distressed they don't know what their options are. I think that's what it [Push for Palliative] is about." Mr Donato said Ms Harris was well known and highly regarded with the community. "Janice has a deep and genuine care for her community, and has actively contributed with almost half a century of voluntary service." Ms Harris is a founding member of the Orange Theatre Company (1975), sitting on the board for 20 years and choreographing 56 productions. She was made a life member in 2007. From 2015 she has been the volunteer media officer and fundraising committee member for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Orange. Since last year, Ms Harris has been a volunteer crisis supporter for Lifeline Central West, and she also volunteers to document end-of-life stories for palliative patients at the Orange Hospital. Since 2016 she has served as a judge at the Canberra Area Theatre Awards, had a stint as a judge for Stars of Orange Dance for Cancer Charity event and is also a committee member for the City of Orange Eisteddfod. "In 2020 Janice was a judge at the Canberra Ovations theatre awards," Mr Donato added "In 2010 Janice was inducted into NSW Association of Community Theatre Hall of Fame." From 1982 to 1987 Janice was a Committee Member and President for the Orange Branch of the Children's Medical Research Foundation. Ms Harris said she encouraged everyone to consider volunteering. "It's a great way to meet great people and it's very rewarding." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

