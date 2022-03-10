news, local-news,

THE huge impact of flooding in northern NSW has prompted the Orange Ex-Services' Club to clear its main foyer for donations. CEO Nathan Whiteside said the club and its members were shocked by the devastation in and around Lismore and wanted to help. "The images you see on the media show the devastation of these floods and speaking to members of these heavily affected communities, many people are left with nothing," Mr Whiteside said. "As a community leader, Orange Ex-Services' Club's board of directors and staff wanted to do our part to lend a much-needed hand and represent Orange and our community by heading up to these areas to donate as much as we can. "This is where we need our members and the Orange community to support us and donate." Items that will help include Coles and Woolworths gift cards to enable victims to buy food and household supplies or similar cards for retail outlets to enable them to household appliances. The club is also accepting are variety of items including new blankets, pillows or sleeping bags, baby supplies, female hygiene packs, cleaning products. Food wise, canned or non perishable items and bottled drinking water can be left at the club. Cash donations can also be left at the club's reception. These will go towards the purchase of EFTPOS cards. The OESC's marketing manager Ellie Eveleigh said items would be accepted up to Friday, March 18, after which time the donations would be driven to representatives from Lismore Workers Club for distribution.

