Mark Wiegold faces Orange Local Court for high-range drink-driving
A man has been ordered to participate in community service after being convicted of high-range drink driving more than three times the legal limit.
Mark Andrew Wiegold, 45, of Mangowa Close, failed a random breath test on Anson Street at 1.30am on December 11, and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis.
On analysis he returned a high-range reading of 0.162.
He said he consumed 10 alcoholic drinks including beer and spirits that night.
Solicitor Rebecca Scott said Wiegold had attended a Christmas Party. He had two prior drink driving matters from at least a decade ago.
Acting magistrate Mary Ryan convicted Wiegold and fined him $1800.
She also placed him on a two-year Community Correction Order, ordered him to complete 120 hours of community service, disqualified his driver's licence for six months and placed him on a 24-month interlock order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.centralwesterndaily.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
HAVE YOUR SAY
- Send us a letter to the editor using the form below ...
Comments
Discuss "Driver had 10 drinks at Christmas party"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.