A man has been ordered to participate in community service after being convicted of high-range drink driving more than three times the legal limit. Mark Andrew Wiegold, 45, of Mangowa Close, failed a random breath test on Anson Street at 1.30am on December 11, and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis. On analysis he returned a high-range reading of 0.162. He said he consumed 10 alcoholic drinks including beer and spirits that night. Solicitor Rebecca Scott said Wiegold had attended a Christmas Party. He had two prior drink driving matters from at least a decade ago. Acting magistrate Mary Ryan convicted Wiegold and fined him $1800. She also placed him on a two-year Community Correction Order, ordered him to complete 120 hours of community service, disqualified his driver's licence for six months and placed him on a 24-month interlock order.

