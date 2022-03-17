coronavirus,

Up to 4pm on Wednesday, there were 36 people in hospitals in the Western Region with COVID-19. There is no one in ICU. There were 243 positive PCR test results and 424 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in WNSWLHD. There may be some cases where people have reported multiple positive RAT results and/or also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period, resulting in duplicates. In the Central West the Bathurst local government area still has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 1435. It's followed by the Orange LGA with 1084 active cases, the Dubbo LGA with 791. Active cases are also high in the Parkes LGA which has 628. Blayney has 181 active cases. NSW has recorded 20,087 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. Excluding yesterday's case numbers, which included missed figures from earlier days in the week, NSW hasn't recorded a day with more than 20,000 cases since January 26 when 21,030 infections were recorded. There are 1036 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 34 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1016 patients were being cared for, however, ICU numbers are down on yesterday, when 36 were in care. Of the new cases, 12,348 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7739 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.6 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

