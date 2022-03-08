news, local-news,

A man has been fined $1500 and his licence was disqualified for 12 months in Orange Local Court after he was caught driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system. Ricky Jason Stewart Armstrong, 35, of Sharp Road, was stopped by the police for a random breath test on December 4, 2021. He was driving on Lone Pine Avenue and it was discovered his licence was disqualified. He was convicted for driving while disqualified in January before the drug results came through.

