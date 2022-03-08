news, local-news,

It's more than 800 kilometres away from the epicentre of the disaster, but Orange's Department of Primary Industries' State Emergency Control Centre is playing a vital role in helping flood impacted farmers in Northern NSW. The newly-built centre at the Orange Agricultural Institute is the hub for the NSW Government's livestock rescue response. In less than a week, a hotline jointly run by the Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services has already received more than 800 calls from farmers requesting emergency fodder, aerial surveillance and veterinary assistance for flood-affected livestock. So far, the centre has organised delivery of 1.2 million kilograms of fodder to farms in the Northern Rivers to help primary producers feed their livestock. "Many farmers hit by these record floods have not only lost their homes, but also their livelihoods - and we're throwing every resource at helping them get back on their feet as quickly as possible," Deputy Premier Paul Toole said. "Primary producers across the Northern Rivers face a long road to recovery, and this fodder - currently being sourced from the NSW Northern Tablelands and North West regions - will make a real difference on the ground right now. "Already, more than one million kilograms of fodder has touched down in places like Lismore, Casino and Grafton, including about 135,000 kilograms of that delivered by air to places with limited access." The centre's hotline is also available for farmers and community members to report stranded, lost, injured or deceased livestock so the animals can be assessed, attended to, or removed. More than 600 head of livestock have already died as a result of the floods, with that number expected to rise. Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government had made $15,000 available immediately for impacted farmers through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. "The full extent of the damage from these floods is yet to be revealed, with communities still underwater and livestock and crop inspections still to be conducted," Mr Saunders said.

