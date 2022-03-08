news, local-news,

Charles Sturt University graduates from Orange who missed out on formally celebrating their achievements will have another chance. The university is hosting rescheduled graduations for anyone who missed out in 2020 and 2021. Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said CSU had not forgotten the graduates that were unfairly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Graduations are the culmination of years of academic focus, hard work and sacrifice for our students. It's an important moment for them to stop and celebrate with family and friends that have supported them," she said. "We want to give our graduates who have been impacted by COVID-19 every opportunity to enjoy this special occasion, and for them to know that we haven't forgotten them and that we understand how important it is to acknowledge their wonderful achievements." CSU will hold 27 graduation ceremonies, and the graduates will be able to attend whichever ceremony suits them, across various locations like Bathurst, Wagga Wagga and Sydney. "All told, more than 14,500 graduates have been invited to graduations ceremonies which will take place between March and June 2022," Vice-Chancellor Leon said. All graduates, guests and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a medical exemption to attend a graduation ceremony. Staff will wear masks, and graduates and their guests will also be encouraged to do so. Masks can be removed for photos, and as graduates cross the stage to receive their testamurs. More information is on the CSU website.

