Bradley Thomas Blair, 31, of Adina Crescent, was already in custody after an intensive correction order for another matter was revoked when he appeared via video link in Orange Local Court. His jail sentence was backdated from January 19 to March 2. According to police, Blair was riding the motorbike west on Dalton Street at 12.40pm on October 13 but while turning right onto Spring Street the bike tipped over and he fell onto the ground at a slow speed. Police approached him while he was trying to get back on the bike and he was handcuffed but was released at the scene and walked the bike to a nearby address. His driver's licence was disqualified for six months and he was convicted without further penalty for riding an unregistered motorbike.

