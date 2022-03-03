coronavirus,

The region's COVID-19 cases are rising but hospitalisations remain low. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday there were 410 positive COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District. It includes 109 positive PCR tests and 299 from rapid antigen tests. There may be duplicate cases where people have recorded both. Across the region there were also 12 people in hospital with COVID, including one in intensive care. There are currently 724 active COVID cases in the Orange local government area. Active cases are those that have been recorded in the past two weeks. In the Bathurst LGA there are 772 active cases of the virus, while Dubbo LGA has 983. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 11,338 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the 24 hours. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated.

