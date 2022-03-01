news, local-news,

IT'S glitzy, glamourous and cringe-worthy and the Pinnacle Players' production of Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience also has a social conscience. The Players' latest foray into dinner theatre will open later this week at the Orange Public School's Heritage Hall with 11 acts vying for honours in what the company describes as a loving tribute to the Eurovision Song Contest. "The show is still set in Belarus, which it always has been and that's way too complicated to change because we have a big number dedicated to the home country but according to the script there is a Russian entry," director Peter Young explained. "So we just made the decision to swap Russia out and replace with Ukraine. "The purpose of the show is to have fun and with the current political environment it just doesn't seem right to be making fun of Russia being a bit of bully, which is what the script does." Mr Young said the cast and crew were unanimous in the decision. Mr Young said a quick rewrite of some of the dialogue, which was done with the show's writers' blessing, one of whom is well-known Australian comedian Glynn Nicholas, enabled performers Catherine Litchfield and Sally Collins to switch their allegiance. "It's a a bit of an ode to gypsy culture so it's easily repurposed," Mr Young said. In true Eurovision form, the audience will be allocated a country to support and vote for during the evening and Mr Young said that was also behind the decision. "The main thing is we're praying to the postal gods that our new Ukrainian flags, for the audience participants and our decorations, arrive on time," Mr Young said. As part of the song contest experience, the audience will be given a flag and clappers to support their country. "There's going to be 66 people a night, smashing them ... I have know idea what that noise is going to be like. I think it's going to be quite an atmosphere." The show starts on Friday and runs to March 19. To book, go to pinnacleplayers.com.au

