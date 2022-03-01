news, local-news,

JOHN Moss had always planned to turn his 70 birthday into more than an age milestone and this weekend's Orange Running Festival is offering the opportunity. In honour of a mate, Mr Moss launched the Dick Potts Memorial Marathon fundraiser and is attempting to run the 42km slog to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer. Dick Potts succumbed to prostate cancer at the age of 63 and his loss had a profound effect on Mr Moss who has been training for this Sunday's event since Mr Potts died in 2008. Problem is, all that training in a 'seasoned' body has taken its toll and Mr Moss' knee is objecting to the plan, which led to his enlisting five veteran runners to ensure the distance is covered. Orange Runners Club members Brian Sharp, Brian Rix, Basil Baldwin, Bill Fairgrieve and Russell Tym have been recruited as backup but Mr Moss said he'll do his best to get as far as he can before the knee calls time. "This will be the last run I do and I'm absolutely gutted," Mr Moss said. "Ever since Dick died, turning 70s was my motivation to keep training and running for this marathon." He said fundraising for prostate cancer research, awareness and support had been a large part of the commitment. "But I guess it's not the performance that's important," he said. Mr Moss, who completed a marathon around eight years ago, described his friend as a true champion. "His life revolved around family and friends, his passion for sport and his international career as an eminent mining engineer," he said. Mr Moss said the fab-five have been training steadily. "But the average age of the other guys is 74 so believe me, it's complicated. We've had a number of meetings, we've got a detailed plan and logistics," he quipped. Hosted by the Orange Runners Club, this weekend's Orange Running Festival features 5km, 10km, half marathon and marathon distances with events across Saturday and Sunday. There are also mile events for women, men and juniors. The marathon will be run on Sunday from 7am. Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia will be represented at an information stall at the Festival and CEO Anne Savage commended Mr Moss and the Runners Club on their commitment to raising awareness. To support Mr Moss and his Dick Potts Memorial Marathon, go to fundraise.pcfa.or.au/fundraise/johnmoss.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/216921bf-980f-409a-a80e-ace17d8f264a.jpg/r2_34_639_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg