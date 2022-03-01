news, local-news,

A relaunch of Canowindra's 100 Mile dinner is a step closer after Cabonne Council agreed to provide $19,000 in funding from the Canowindra Village Enhancement Fund towards running of the event. Canowindra Business and Progress Association wrote to the council early last month seeking support for the dinner which it plans to hold on Monday, April 4. Council approved the funding despite some reservations. "I'm concerned they are not giving themselves enough times to organise," Councillor Jenny Weaver told the February meeting of Cabonne Council. "I think it is a brilliant idea and it always has been but I would like to see it postponed to give them time to get everything organised and in place in a good span of time." Supporting the application, mayor Cr Kevin Beatty said not approving the application would be akin to the council performing a backflip as the funding had been set aside for the Canowindra Progress Association to run events. "I can understand your concerns, but as a committee they have formed the view they do have enough time," Cr Beatty said. The Canowindra Business and Progress Association have already engaged chef Mark Best to headline the dinner. The funding would be utilised to hire equipment, source produce and secure regional chefs for the event, with profits from the event to seed-fund future activities that focus on community enhancements for Canowindra. Cabonne was told proposed profits were estimated to be approximately $33,800. "If we say we are not going to give you that, we are going against what we said. I take on board concerns but I guess we have to let them try and hopefully they succeed," Cr Beatty said. "For us to say we're not happy and not give them the money is a bit of a backflip after saying we'd give organisations money to get them going."

