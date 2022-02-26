news, local-news,

President of Canowindra Historical Society and Museum Jan Harrison has issued a call for help with the Society's project to track down the origins of Canowindra's street names. Ms Harrison said naming of Canowindra's streets began in earnest with the subdivision of private land from the mid 1800s by pioneer Bessie Robinson. "We all know Canowindra is Wiradjuri for 'home', and several of its street names have Wiradjuri origins", she said. "Other street names are linked to its early European settlers. "We have ample information on the origins of some street names, including those directly connected with Bessie Robinson and her family. "We have little or no information on other street names like Lola Street though. "That's why we are asking all locals, amateur historians, and anyone who loves a mystery to get involved." Mrs Harrison said locals may have a connection or piece of helpful information stored away without knowing about it. "We know many of these are very familiar local family or property names," she said. "But we would love to find out more about the early Armstrongs, Beaths, Bowds and all the rest, so we are asking anyone who can help to contact us at the Museum or to send us an email canowindrahistorical@gmail.com. "We now have some very good resources for digitising documents and photographs - so if you have anything in a shoebox or cupboard that might add to our knowledge or even put a face to a name please let us know." The street names that the Society would particularly like more information about are: Information gathered so far on the Society's project can be viewed on their website at https://canowindrahistory.com/streetsv2.html

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/bf4d6593-1785-4dc5-8f8f-6962a7c9bcdf.JPG/r0_142_4496_2682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg