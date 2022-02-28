news, local-news,

DEPUTY premier Paul Toole thinks a golden tourism opportunity has landed on the region's doorstep. He was one of the people rejoicing recently when Bathurst Regional Council approved a development application (DA) for celebrity chef Matt Moran's plans to renovate the Rockley pub. Mr Toole had met with Mr Moran well before the chef's plans for the pub became public, giving the local member insight into the benefits of the project. He was glad to see the approval process was relatively smooth for the development. "I'm glad council did pass it and didn't put obstacles in the way to make it nearly impossible," he said. With the approval in hand and work not too far away from starting, it means that the small village and surrounding areas could be on the verge of a tourism boom. "At the end of the day, this is a great opportunity. You have a look at Tonic in Millthorpe, it has really transformed that community by bringing visitors and tourists into the area," Mr Toole said. "If you have a look at what Matt Moran wants to do; he's bought the pub, he wants to bring the restaurant there, he wants to do the pub up, he wants to bring accommodation in Rockley. This is huge. "This is a guy that really wants to invest in one of our outlying villages and it will really transform the village of Rockley as we go forward." Under Mr Moran's plans, the pub will be renovated inside and some of the structures on the property will be demolished to make way for new amenities. Although there will be a lot of internal changes, the facades facing Budden and Hill streets are to remain unchanged. Several conditions of consent have been imposed on the development to ensure its heritage is preserved. Mr Moran has previously said that renovating the pub is just the beginning of his plans to breathe life back into Rockley, and Mr Toole has wished him well. "I'm really keen as the local member to see what he wants to do to the local area," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/6e28ac26-40c2-499f-8216-ba2493a1b601.jpg/r0_13_1139_657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg