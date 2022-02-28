sport, local-sport,

KWS Krill had an unbeaten night at Orange Water Polo on Thursday, February 24. The Kinross side recorded two strong wins from as many games to prove they're a team to watch out for in the open division. They opened their round with a 12-2 win over KWS KIller Whales where Arnie Tancred fired in four goals for the victors. Krill then accounted for Flounders 13-5, where Tancred found the back of the goal another four times during the match. Defending champs Jet Turtles shared their goals around in their 11-5 win over KWS Kingfish. Jet Cobras edged out Platypus Silver 5-4 and Platypus Gold and Goal Diggers played out an entertaining 6-all draw. KWS Hydra was another team to enjoy two wins last week. The junior side enjoyed an 11-7 win over KWS Kraken, with Spencer Williams scoring four goals. Hydra backed it up with a 9-2 victory over Orange Water Dragons and this time Tom Tink scored a treble for the winners. In the other junior match it was KWS Kraken who downed the Orange Water Dragons 12-4. In the Intermediate games KWS Orcas defeated KWS Mantas 7-1, Orange Water Dragons accounted for KWS Barracudas 10-4 while KWS Nessies and KWS Bluebottles played out a nailbiter with Nessies getting up in the end to the tune of 9-7. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

