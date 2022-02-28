Defending champs stamp their authority during Orange water polo season
KWS Krill had an unbeaten night at Orange Water Polo on Thursday, February 24.
The Kinross side recorded two strong wins from as many games to prove they're a team to watch out for in the open division.
They opened their round with a 12-2 win over KWS KIller Whales where Arnie Tancred fired in four goals for the victors.
Krill then accounted for Flounders 13-5, where Tancred found the back of the goal another four times during the match.
Defending champs Jet Turtles shared their goals around in their 11-5 win over KWS Kingfish.
Jet Cobras edged out Platypus Silver 5-4 and Platypus Gold and Goal Diggers played out an entertaining 6-all draw.
KWS Hydra was another team to enjoy two wins last week.
The junior side enjoyed an 11-7 win over KWS Kraken, with Spencer Williams scoring four goals.
Hydra backed it up with a 9-2 victory over Orange Water Dragons and this time Tom Tink scored a treble for the winners.
In the other junior match it was KWS Kraken who downed the Orange Water Dragons 12-4.
In the Intermediate games KWS Orcas defeated KWS Mantas 7-1, Orange Water Dragons accounted for KWS Barracudas 10-4 while KWS Nessies and KWS Bluebottles played out a nailbiter with Nessies getting up in the end to the tune of 9-7.
Juniors:
- KWS Hydra 11 def KWS Kraken 7.
- KWS Hydra 9 def Orange Water Dragons 2.
- KWS Kraken 12 def Orange Water Dragons 4.
Intermediates:
- KWS Oracs 7 def KWS Mantas 1.
- Orange Water Dragons 10 def KWS Barracudas 4.
- KWS Nessies 9 def KWS Bluebottles 7.
Opens:
- Jet Cobras 5 def Platypus Silver 4.
- KWS Krill 12 def KWS Killer Whales 2.
- Jet Turtles 11 def KWS Kingfish 5.
- Platypus Gold 6 drew Goal Diggers 6.
- KWS Krill 13 def Flounders 5
