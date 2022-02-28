sport, local-sport,

Dave Boundy, Shaun Grenfell, Fletcher Rose and Joe Kay; all four fell to the bowling of Charlie Greer who helped propel his Cavaliers to the grand final of the Royal Hotel Cup. Taking on Orange City at Wade Park on Friday night, Cavs lost the toss and were told to have a bowl. "It was probably one of the better tosses to lose," Greer said. "It was a bit of a different deck to what Wade Park is usually like, with a bit of a green tinge and a little bit of rain about so we didn't mind that at all and probably worked in our favour in the end." By the time Greer (4-25) had completed his four overs, City were reeling at 5-38, with partner in crime Hugh Britton finishing with figures of 1-13 off four. "I think from the get go when they were 5-30, keeping them under 100 was what we were going for," Greer added. "Once we scalped their top four, it was always on the cards. It's very enjoyable to go out there and bowl in partnerships. It's worked really well for us all season and it's nice to have a bit of depth as well." Finger-spinner George Cumming then picked up the big wicket of Ed Morrish for eight, before Shaun Churchill provided a bit of resistance for City. But when he was run out for 24, the rest quickly fell and City were bowled out for 87. Joel Thomas (1-23) and Kyle Buckley (2-15) also chipped in with wickets. "Especially in those big games, early wickets help set the pace of the game and we were performing well enough to keep rolling on with it and dismiss them for what was a below par total," Greer said. "When it comes to finals cricket, sides like Orange City can easily come out and put a lot of runs on you, so dismissing a few of their top order in the first few overs relatively cheaply really helps." In the chase, it was T20 captain Bailey Ferguson (22) and Matt Corben (48 not out) who opened up. The pair ticked along at more than a run a ball and despite losing Ferguson and Cam Laird (nine) to the bowling of Brett Causer, Cavs chased down the target inside 12 overs. "You can't worry when you've got them (Ferguson and Corben) up the top because they've shown time and time again how they can take the game away," Greer added. "Although, we weren't celebrating because you can't judge a pitch until two sides have batted on it, so we were conscious that it could've been a harder chase than it ended up being. But having two blokes like that up the top, you're as confident as you can be." Cavs will now take on the winner of the first semi-final, St Pat's Old Boys. "We know that it's not going to be a one-sided affair," Greer said. "We have to stick to our guns and what's been working all year. We've kept the same recipe for our batting and bowling, so we just have to trust the process." The grand final will take place at Wade Park on March 4 at 6.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/f83136dc-171d-4be5-b93c-47485414577a.JPG/r0_19_3564_2033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg