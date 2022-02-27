news, local-news, A Day on the Green, Midnight Oil, Orange

Orange's music-revelers won't have to wait long for another taste of A Day on the Green, with organisers confirming a second festival at Heifer Station Wines for 2022. A Day on the Green's event organiser, Michael Newton revealed artists and deals for a November show in Orange are in the works, with an announcement expected mid-year. "We really enjoy playing out here and the support from everyone in Orange is fantastic. It's a gorgeous place here with great people. We're definitely coming back," Mr Newton said. An estimated 7500-strong crowd was engulfed by the sounds of Australian rock legends, Midnight Oil during their Resist: The Final Tour on Saturday, with supporting artists Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara ensuring a "seamless" treat for those on hand at one of the city's well-known orchards. "It was an awesome night - it was really seamless, mild weather and with a crowd in good spirits," Heifer Station's operations manager, James Thomas said. "It was a really chilled vibe. The two support acts were really laid back in their energy as well, which really set the tone in terms of atmosphere before Midnight Oil was unleashed in all of their fury - it was definitely a passionate performance ... and typical of Midnight Oil in their style - a politically charged show, that's their bag. "They've got a strong message and they really got it out there - in their chats in between songs, talking about really relevant issues, the current happenings in Europe being topical and their political stance in general - it was freedom of speech at its best." With front-man Peter Garret well known for his for his political activism, Mr Newton said the iconic band carried a powerful message to the Orange audience. "It's not to be unexpected of the Oils at all," Mr Newton added. "The state of world as it is ... they're entitled to their opinion and they carry that message brilliantly. For a band to be that loud and proud with what they believe in, is refreshing - they had a loud, heavy yet clean sound - it was an insanely good show and it was powerful to stand there and see that many people getting into it, especially after two-and-a-half years of not having shows." Mr Newton said the energy felt on Saturday night at Heifer Station was almost a crescendo, given the hype in the lead-up to the event and then the lead-up in Orange on the day. "You could feel the buzz in the streets - all of the cafes were pumping, people were in the right mood for a good time and we were told accommodation was fully booked out in Orange," he said. "There were also well over 100 sites booked for camping over at the [Borenore] Field Days site, but we came into that idea quite late - so it might be an important part of what we can offer next time." Heifer Stations' Mr Thomas said the venue had worked extra closely with Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) this time around, with the last A Day on the Green's 2020 Cold Chisel concert causing some dramas for drivers at the end of the show. "This is only the second [major] concert we've done, so you learn something new every time," Mr Thomas said. "With most concerts like this, the ingress is usually everybody coming at staggered arrivals, so there's no issues there. The egress, it's everybody leaving at once - so it's really important to have a good traffic management plan, which we tweaked with RMS so everybody could get out of there in quick time. "Last event, we just had the one gate to enter and exit - which meant egress was around 45 minutes slower than average. This time we worked to have two gates going for both entry and exit, so we came in being just on par this time with all other shows." With the the last Cold Chisel event estimated at 10,000 for crowd attendance - an additional 2500 thousand people - COVID-19 restrictions were only lifted 24-hours prior the Midnight Oil concert. "There was still no singing or dancing allowed which was in place right up until one day before the gig, so I think that would've impacted ticket sales, for sure," Mr Thomas added. "A lot of people would've been thinking 'well, what's the point of attending a concert I can't sing or dance at'." With event crews still dismantling the stage at the venue, A Day on the Green's next stop will be at Geelong in Victoria - but Orange residents can still hold tight, knowing the concert is a confirmed return for November, 2022.

