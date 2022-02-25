sport, local-sport,

It was a moment after a recent training session that gave Western Rams coach Cameron Greenhalgh a positive feeling about this season's Country Championships. It's long been known the role of Rams coach is a difficult one given the huge amount of area the Western region covers. It's a challenge just to get together for a training session when the region stretches from Bourke to the Blue Mountains and then making a squad of players from fierce rivals gel is another matter entirely. But Greenhalgh has liked what he's seen from this year's squad, which kicks off its campaign against Monaro at Parkes on Sunday. "You finish training and they're still sitting around for 40 minutes having a chat," Greenhalgh said. "Normally you don't get that with the rivalries these days but these blokes seem to get a long so hopefully that's the key to success." Greenhalgh confirmed the squad on Wednesday night, with Macquarie Raiders captain-coach Alex Ronayne to again captain the squad from the back-row. There were injuries to deal with in recent weeks but the final 17 to take on Monaro features nine Group 11 players and eight from Group 10. Ronayne's new Macquarie teammate Corey Cox joins him in the second-row and the recruit from Wellington is one who made an impact on the coach during training sessions and recent trial win over Cessnock. Cox also provides plenty of size, alongside Forbes' Tongia Fox and Guy Thompson of Nyngan in the front-row while workhorse Jake Betts will play at lock. "There's some exciting footballers in the side and some big boys," Greenhalgh said. "We've had fit and mobile packs in the past but we've got some big boys who will take some handling and maybe create some opportunities with offloads. "Corey Cox is a big fella and has a big left foot step. They think he'll be coming straight at them and then he can catch them off-guard from his day in the centres. "He put his hand up to get a start and there's some others who pick themselves." Forbes' Mitch Andrews is one of those who was a simple selection given he has been a Rams regular in recent seasons but there's new faces on the wings in Group 11 flyers EJ Fernando and CJ Ralph. Keelan Bresac and Jackson Brien will provide pace and size in the centres while much is also expected of Narromine junior and recent Lithgow recruit Isaac Thompson, who has been named at hooker. Guiding the side around the park will be halfback Nick Greenhalgh and Joe Bugg at five-eighth. Bathurst Panthers trio Nick Loader, Jed Betts and Mackenzie Atkins are joined on the bench by Brad McMillan, who was a late call-up given injury concerns for a number of other contenders. Group 11 premiership winner McMillan is back at Forbes this season after a stint as captain-coach at Eugowra and he was an easy choice for Greenhalgh given his familiarity and reliability. "Sometimes you've just got to go with what you know," the coach said. "There's a bit of experience there and he's keen and will grab this chance with both hands. If there's someone out there who's going to steady the ship and show us where we need to be, it's Brad." This year marks the first time since the Country Championships reverted back to an open-age competition the Rams will play both their round matches at home. The clash with Monaro, who defeated the Rams last year, is followed by a meeting with the Greater Northern Tigers at Gulgong six days later and making that count is key to the Rams' hopes of playing finals. "It's something we spoke about. It's something we need to work in our favour," Greenhalgh said. "We haven't had a game at home in two or three years so we have to use it to our advantage." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/70cf71d4-08cb-441f-bf17-7f30569e1890.JPG/r1633_709_6642_3539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg