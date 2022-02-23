news, local-news,

WHAT are Orange's biggest challenges right now and what do residents think they could be in the next 10 years? That's one of the questions residents are being asked by consultation firm Projectura as part of the data gathering stage in the formulation of the Community Strategic Plan, which is essentially Orange City Council's vision for the next 10 years. A Corowa-based firm, Projectura is also working with eight other local government areas in NSW on their strategic plans and the community engagement needed to synthesise the data into one document, while the firm has completed work with four councils is Victoria. Along with an online survey, and four sit-down forums at the Orange Civic Centre, Projectura director Karina Bonnitcha and OCC staff are conducting a number of pop-up forums, the first of which were at the Senior Citizens Centre and the Orange Aquatic Centre on Monday. The Orange Touch Association, the indigenous community and a the Mums and Bubs Sewing and English migrant support group are also on the list of groups to be be canvassed as part of a broad cross-section of the community. Council is also looking towards the younger residents of the city with primary and secondary students a logical group to go to for visions for the future. "Kids have big ideas," an OCC spokesperson said. As well as the forums, council also has an online survey which has so far been completed by 100 residents. "We want to answer some key questions, including what do you love about Orange, what can we do better, what can we change and what do you wish was here," Mayor Jason Hamling explained at Tuesday's opening forum. "Get involved and we'll see what direction you want us as a council to take the community during the next two years and nine months." Ms Bonnitcha also explained the CSP, when completed and adopted by councillors in June, must also have some flexibility, saying no one saw a pandemic on the horizon when the 2017 document was adopted. To take part in the online survey go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FutureOrange1. There will also be two forums at the Civic Centre on Thursday at 1.30pm and 6pm.

