Race for the finals is heating up as ODCA seasons near an end

Cavaliers (0-100) once again showed why they are red hot favourites to take home the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade competition after a dominating display against Centrals (9-97) in round 15. Josh Ward (3-10) and captain Mac Pearce (3-5) rolled through the red and blacks before and unbeaten century partnership by openers Will Luelf (51 not out) and Edwin Appadurai (40 not out) secured the victory. Kinross (0-45) made even lighter work of their Second XI team (10-45) to make sure they are still thought of as title contenders. It was Henry Forsyth (3-6) and Jonothan Rasmusen 3-7) did the damage with the ball before Walter Prowse (26 not out) and James Glasson (12 not out) chased the target with ease. The third game of round 15 saw Gladstone (7-149) take down CYMS (10-148) in what could be big come the race for fourth. Luke Van Der Westhuis (25) and Chris Novak (22) rescued the innings for the green and golds, while five Gladstone bowlers took two wickets, Luke Wilson (2-13) finishing with the best figures of the bunch. Novak (3-30) and Van Der Westhuis (2-19) were then in the wickets as well, but weren't able to secure the win after Steve Nean (29) got Gladdy off to a strong start. The final match saw Spring Hill (8-139) take down Orange City (10-137). The Hill's Mitch Harvey (4-22) helped bowl City out before Luke Bingham (60) continued his good form to grab the win. Brant Mann was the best of City's bowlers (4-16). The race for the ODCA third grade finals is taking shape. CYMS (8-167) claimed a comfortable win over Centrals Black (10-87) which moved the green and golds to first place with three rounds to play. Jonathon Savill (44 retired hurt) and captain Louis Lockwood (40) provided a good base before the bowlers took over in Black's chase. George Eleftheriou (3-7) was the best with the ball as all CYMS bowlers picked up at least one wicket. The other match saw Centrals Red (4-203) take down Cavaliers (10-99). Luke Campbell (92 not out) and Jarrad Szczudlo (52 not out) dominated before John Davis (5-22) skittled the Cavs middle order. CYMS (55 points), Red (54), Black (50) and Orange City 44) are in the hunt for the three-team finals. Cavaliers (5-159) got the wood over Orange City (10-129) in their Centenary Cup match thanks to some handy knocks by Tyler Millsteed (51) and Carter Aplin (60). Best with the ball for City was Haiden Porter (2-5). Hamish Blair (67) nearly got the job done for City but they fell just short. Trent Nelson (4-28) was the standout for Cavs with the ball. The other match saw Kinross (5-112) defeat CYMS' (9-111) thanks to Liam McKenzie (33 not out) and Charlie Anderson (4-33).

