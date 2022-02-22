news, local-news,

Western area residents can continue to develop their knowledge and awareness of the Wiradjuri language in a novel new way - an Augmented Reality lens on Snapchat. In celebration of International Mother Language Day on Monday, Snapchat partnered with First Languages Australia to launch a series of language learning lenses that help raise awareness and educate young Aussies on the country's first languages and Indigenous culture. The day has been officially observed around the world since the United Nations made a concerted attempt to ensure threatened native languages do not disappear. Australia is home to more than 750 distinct Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages. Each lens uses AR and machine learning to identify different objects and display their name in four Indigenous languages: Wiradjuri (which covers Orange and much of central NSW), Yugambeh (south-east Queensland), Wakka Wakka (central Queensland) and Yawuru (Broome in Western Australia). Over 170 objects across the four languages will be available to begin with, providing Indigenous word translations for common day objects such as 'ear' ('wudha' in Wiradjuri), 'spider' ('wanggarranggarra' in Yawuru) and 'hat' ('binka' in Yugambeh). The Lenses became accessible globally via Snapchat from Monday, by searching "Learn Wiradjuri", "Learn Yugambeh", "Learn Wakka Wakka" or "Learn Yawuru". Snapchatters just have to point their cameras at an object to scan it, and the Lens automatically displays the object's English and Indigenous language names in real time, along with an audible clip of the word to help with pronunciation. "This project will boost recognition of our languages globally and will support our grassroots programs and help to engage our young people," First Languages Australia CEO Beau Williams said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

